Harps seek applications for the role of head coach for SSE Airtricity League National League underage teams

Finn Harps FC are seeking applicants for the post of Head Coach for the SSE Airtricity National Underage Leagues.
Coaches must hold a minimum of UEFA B Licence and have an up to date Garda Vetting & Child Awareness Cert
Coaches must be able to work within and alongside the Finn Harps Academy curriculum.
Those interested should send their footballing CV to - Admin@finnharpsacademy.com
Closing date for applications is Friday, November 6th at 4.00 pm.
