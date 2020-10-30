Harps could face Sligo Rovers or Derry City in FAI Cup semi-final

Contact
Finn Harps could face north-west neighbours Sligo Rovers or Derry City in the FAI Cup semi-finals.
That will be the reward if Harps can get past double-chasing Shamrock Rovers in their quarter-final tie.
Should they do this they will then be at home to the winners of the Sligo-Derry City last eight tie.
It's a massive incentive for Harps.
And it could mean a north-west side in the final.
In the other side of the draw the winner of the Athlone Town-Shels quarter-final will play whoever emerges from the Bohemians-Dundalk clash.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.