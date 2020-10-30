Harps could face Sligo Rovers or Derry City in FAI Cup semi-final

Finn Harps could face north-west neighbours Sligo Rovers or Derry City in the FAI Cup semi-finals.

That will be the reward if Harps can get past double-chasing Shamrock Rovers in their quarter-final tie.

Should they do this they will then be at home to the winners of the Sligo-Derry City last eight tie.

It's a massive incentive for Harps.

And it could mean a north-west side in the final.

In the other side of the draw the winner of the Athlone Town-Shels quarter-final will play whoever emerges from the Bohemians-Dundalk clash.