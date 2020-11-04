Season shifted again - Harps final game has been put back 24 hours

Contact
The final series of games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division will now place next Monday night, November 9th - with all five games kicking-off at 7.30pm.
The announcement was made on Wednesday evening - and will have come as a surprise to many clubs.
And yet again it means re-arranging matters for players, staff and all connection with the hosting of a match.
Following Derry City’s failure to fulfil the scheduled SSE Airtricity League fixture against Shamrock Rovers on October 28th, the Independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has today ruled that no sanctions will be imposed on the club.
The charge was brought in accordance with FAI rules after a COVID-19 outbreak and the decision of the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency to stand down their first team squad, left Derry City unable to fulfil the fixture.
The Shamrock Rovers v Derry City game has now been rescheduled for this Saturday, November 7th, at Tallaght Stadium with a 3pm kick-off time.
Harps will now play Waterford on Monday night - and not Sunday as previously announced. The other four top flight games will also be played on Monday.
