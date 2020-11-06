Finn Harps' Extra FAI Cup quarter-final clash with Shamrock Rovers is rescheduled yet again!

The remaining Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed.

Due to international call-ups, the three remaining quarter-finals will now take place on Friday, November 20.

Fixtures:

Sligo Rovers v Derry City, 5:30pm

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, 5:30pm

Bohemians v Dundalk, 7.45pm

In the first quarter-final Division One side Athlone Town shocked Premier Division Shelbourne with a 4-1 win.

Athlone now meet the winners of the Bohemians-Dundalk clash.

Whoever emerges victorious from the Finn Harps - Shamrock Rovers game will play the winners of the Sligo Rovers-Derry City tie.