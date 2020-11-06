Finn Harps' Extra FAI Cup quarter-final clash with Shamrock Rovers is rescheduled yet again!

Contact
Finn Park - football's on hold during the coronavirus pandemic
The remaining Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed.
Due to international call-ups, the three remaining quarter-finals will now take place on Friday, November 20.
Fixtures:
Sligo Rovers v Derry City, 5:30pm
Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, 5:30pm
Bohemians v Dundalk, 7.45pm
In the first quarter-final Division One side Athlone Town shocked Premier Division Shelbourne with a 4-1 win.
Athlone now meet the winners of the Bohemians-Dundalk clash.
Whoever emerges victorious from the Finn Harps - Shamrock Rovers game will play the winners of the Sligo Rovers-Derry City tie.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.