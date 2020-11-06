Revealed: Finn Harps' opponents if they end up in the promotion/relegation play-off

Finn Harps now know who their opponents will be if they end up in the SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation play-off.

Tonight, Longford Town beat Galway United 2-1 in the Division One promotion play-off final which was held at a neutral venue, the UCD Bowl.

Harps could guarantee their top flight safety on Monday if they beat Waterford in their final league game, and Shamrock Rovers beat Shelbourne.

But if they end up in the play-off, they will take on Longford at a neutral venue.

In tonight's game, Karl Chambers put the midlanders in front in the first half while Aodh Dervin made it 2-0 on 81 minutes.

Veteran Vinny Faherty pulled one back on 88 minutes for the John Caulfield managed side, but Longford held on for victory.