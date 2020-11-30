Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Major boost for Harps as talented midfielder puts pen to paper for another season

Influential Finn Harps player needed scan after injury - big concern for Donegal club ahead of new season

Mark Timlin. Picture Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps have confirmed that Mark Timlin has re-signed with the club ahead of the 2021 season.

The midfielder arrived in Ballybofey on loan in the Summer of 2017 from rivals Derry City and has remained at the club ever since.

Timlin missed the entirety of the 2020 season after rupturing cruciate ligaments in a preseason friendly vs UCD at the end of January.

Having battled injury the last couple of seasons, Timlin is hoping the worst is behind him.

"It was a very tough year. I'd felt really good during the preseason and it was devastating to not be able to carry that forward. I've worked really hard to get myself back and I can't wait to be out on the pitch again," he said.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan echoed Timlin’s hopes for greater fortune in 2021.

“Mark has been very unlucky with injuries the past couple of years but to be fair to him he's kept at it and has worked really hard on his recovery. He's a good lad and was a big part of the dressing room home and away this season. Please God he has the worst of it over him now and we can get him back and firing next year," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie