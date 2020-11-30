Major boost for Harps as talented midfielder puts pen to paper for another season

Contact
Mark Timlin.
Finn Harps have confirmed that Mark Timlin has re-signed with the club ahead of the 2021 season.
The midfielder arrived in Ballybofey on loan in the Summer of 2017 from rivals Derry City and has remained at the club ever since.
Timlin missed the entirety of the 2020 season after rupturing cruciate ligaments in a preseason friendly vs UCD at the end of January.
Having battled injury the last couple of seasons, Timlin is hoping the worst is behind him.
"It was a very tough year. I'd felt really good during the preseason and it was devastating to not be able to carry that forward. I've worked really hard to get myself back and I can't wait to be out on the pitch again," he said.
Harps boss Ollie Horgan echoed Timlin’s hopes for greater fortune in 2021.
“Mark has been very unlucky with injuries the past couple of years but to be fair to him he's kept at it and has worked really hard on his recovery. He's a good lad and was a big part of the dressing room home and away this season. Please God he has the worst of it over him now and we can get him back and firing next year," he said.
