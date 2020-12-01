Revealed: Another key signing for Finn Harps as Horgan begins to build his side for 2021

Shane McEleney has put pen to paper to sign for Finn Harps once again.

The defender becomes the third player to be confirmed for next season’s campaign, with Barry McNamee and Mark Timlin having already agreed deals for 2021.

McEleney made the switch from Irish League side Larne to Ballybofey in January of this year.

The Derry native was a major part of the Harps defence this season, appearing in all but one of the 18 league games in the shortened season.

Speaking to FinnHarps.ie, McEleney said: “I’m happy to be back. I’ve really enjoyed my first season with the club, even if it was shorter than usual with everything going on. I have a lot of respect for Ollie and Paul and it’s been great to work under them.

"I’m looking forward to next year. I think we had a really good group this year and I’d love to see what we could do with a full season. Hopefully we can keep most of the squad together, add one or two new faces and see where we can go.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told the club website: “Shane is a good lad and fits in well with what we want to do. He played a big role for us this season and we’ll need him again next year if we’re going to kick on to where we want to be. A special mention to the members of the 500 club, whose support has meant we can get these lads tied down sooner and begin building for next season.