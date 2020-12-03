Donegal player to the fore as his side wins again to top Indian Premier League

Contact
Carl McHugh
Donegal's Carl McHugh is certainly enjoying a winning streak at the moment.
His ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League side chalked up another win in their latest outing with Roy Krishna grabbing a 90th minute winner as they beat OFC Odisha 1-0.
McHugh has carved out a regular starting slot in midfield and they have now made it three wins from three and are sitting top of the table with full points.
Leitirmacaward native McHugh's previous clubs include Motherwell, Bradford City, and Plymouth Argyle.
