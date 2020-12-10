Second brother to sign for Finn Harps - sixth player snapped up by Horgan for 2021 season

Contact
Tony McNamee. Picture: Stephen Doherty
The versatile Tony McNamee will return to Finn Harps for the 2021 season.
The Ramelton man is the sixth member of the 2020 squad to commit for 2021.
The 2021 season will be McNamee’s fifth season with the club, having featured initially in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, before returning for the 2019 campaign.
The midfielder appeared fifteen times in all competitions last season.
Speaking to Finnharps.ie, Tony said: “We ended the season really well and showed that we had that bit of quality about us. There’s some good work going on at the club, with the new dressing rooms and the car draw to develop our own training facilities. Hopefully we can keep most of the squad together and pick up where we left off now in the New Year.”
After the signing, Ollie Horgan spoke to club media: “Listen, we’re glad to have Tony back. He’s a good player, offers us that bit of creativity going forward and likes to get on the ball. He’s been with us a while now and knows what's expected at this level and that experience will be crucial again next year."
His brother Barry has already signed for next season, along with Stephen Folan, Mark Timlin, Patrick McGarvey and Shane McEleney.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Hosted by the Council of Europe, the seminar will set out the learnings from the partnership approaches of councils in the north west to key strategic issues
Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, the Rt Rev Andrew Forster hangs a bar of soap on the Christmas tree in St Columb’s Cathedral. Photo: Lorcan Doherty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.