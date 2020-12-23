Covid-19 restrictions force Donegal soccer club to postpone its New Year Car Draw

Following the serious growth in the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the news regarding further level 5 lockdowns for Ireland, Finn Harps have “regretfully made the decision to postpone” the club’s New Year Car Draw until Easter 2021.

The news will come as a disappointment for those who have bought tickets, and also for the club as it would, in normal circumstances, have generated more revenue by this time.

A club spokesperson said: “When we launched this draw we were hopeful that our sellers would be able to have direct one to one sales in November and December, but given the way things have gone with Covid-19 that has not been possible and would not have been fair to either our volunteers or potential buyers.”

“There will be a concentrated effort over the next three months to significantly increase the online sales of the draw tickets and we encourage the public to visit our website to purchase tickets.”

Tickets will still also be available through the normal channels and outlets.

The spokesperson added: “So please everyone please get behind the Harps and make this draw a major success for the Club as we enter the 2021 season.

"We want to thank everyone who has entered so far and assure them their entries remain valid for the new date. We would also like to thank our volunteers who have worked so hard on this and every other aspect of the club in such a difficult year.”

The purpose of the draw is to provide funding to develop new training facilities for the club at lands that it has leased long term in the Twin Towns for this purpose.

Currently the senior and underage training requirements involve spending significant sums on training ground rental every year.

Finn Harps wants to develop its own facilities to help alleviate the financial and administrative burden as it continues to grow both the club and academy.

The new date for the New Year New Car draw is April 4th (Easter Sunday) and all entrants to date will of course still be included in the draw.

The draw offers a first prize of a Renault Clio, a second prize of a Dacia Sandero Stepway. It costs €20 to enter or €50 for 3 see www.newyearnewcar.ie for more details or to enter.