Harps winger being linked with move to great rivals Derry City

Derry City are hoping to unveil former Finn Harps winger Karl O'Sullivan as one of their first signings for the 2021 season.

O'Sullivan, who joined Harps last season from Limerick, scored two goals for Ollie Horgan's team in 2020, but was unable to command a regular starting place at Finn Park.

Declan Devine has been in talks with the 21-year old, who hails from Kerry, in recent weeks and is hoping to add him to the new-look squad at Derry City in the coming days.

O'Sullivan, who was with Limerick before Harps, is a young and energetic player who can play on the right wing or up front and that adaptability fits in with Devine's criteria for players coming to the Brandywell.

Meanwhile, the City boss is on the lookout for a wide option having never really replaced Jamie McDonagh, who left for Glentoran at the start of last season. The closest that City have had to an out and out winger since was Adam Hammill, who arrived on a short-term deal during the season, and who is not set to return to the Brandywell this year.

Devine is hoping to unveil O'Sullivan alongside David Parkhouse, who looks set to return to his home town club this season.

The Derry News reported on Thursday past that the club were in advanced talks with Parkhouse to return on a permanent deal from Sheffield United.