Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Harps winger being linked with move to great rivals Derry City

O'Sullivan unable to hold down starting place with Donegal club

Harps winger being linked with move to great rivals Derry City

Karl O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry City are hoping to unveil former Finn Harps winger Karl O'Sullivan as one of their first signings for the 2021 season.

O'Sullivan, who joined Harps last season from Limerick, scored two goals for Ollie Horgan's team in 2020, but was unable to command a regular starting place at Finn Park.

Declan Devine has been in talks with the 21-year old, who hails from Kerry, in recent weeks and is hoping to add him to the new-look squad at Derry City in the coming days.

O'Sullivan, who was with Limerick before Harps, is a young and energetic player who can play on the right wing or up front and that adaptability fits in with Devine's criteria for players coming to the Brandywell.

Meanwhile, the City boss is on the lookout for a wide option having never really replaced Jamie McDonagh, who left for Glentoran at the start of last season. The closest that City have had to an out and out winger since was Adam Hammill, who arrived on a short-term deal during the season, and who is not set to return to the Brandywell this year.

Devine is hoping to unveil O'Sullivan alongside David Parkhouse, who looks set to return to his home town club this season.
The Derry News reported on Thursday past that the club were in advanced talks with Parkhouse to return on a permanent deal from Sheffield United.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie