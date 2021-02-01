Revealed - Finn Harps' fixtures for the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season

The 2020 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division season is scheduled to kick-off on March 19th - and Finn Harps will begin with a home game against 2020 runners-up Bohemians at Finn Park.

They then have away games against Dundalk and newly promoted Drogheda United.

The first local derby is a trip to face Sligo Rovers on April 17 while they take on Derry City at the Brandywell on May 3. Champions Shamrock Rovers will visit Finn Park on April 30.

At the tail end of the season, Harps' last three games are home to Derry City, away to St. Patrick's Athletic and then home to Longford Town for the final league game of the campaign in 2021 on November 19.

The full fixture list for Harps is:

The 2021 season will see the Premier Division clubs playing 36 games, which means play each opponent four times, twice at home and twice away.

The 2020 season was badly hit by Covid-19 restrictions and eventually comprised of an 18 match season.