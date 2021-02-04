Leading striker set to put pen to paper to sign for Harps as Donegal club is back training for new season

Contact
Striker Adam Foley. PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Finn Harps are back in training this week as Ollie Horgan’s new look squad began their preparations for the new 2021 season.
Among those linking up with the squad was striker Adam Foley who is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal at Finn Park in the coming days.
Foley joined Harps last season and played a major role in the last few games of the 2020 season as Harps preserved their top flight status.
Yesterday the club confirmed than Ethan Boyle has returned for a second stint with Harps.
The new campaign will kick off on Friday, March 19 and Harps’ first game will be at home Bohemians.
