Former Finn Harps favourite linked with key role at Celtic

Former Finn Harps midfield maestro Fergal Harkin is being linked with a possible move to Celtic - possibly to become their director of football.

Sweeping changes are on the way at Parkhead, and it has been reported in Scotland that Harkin, who is currently Manchester City's Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager, is on the radar.

Harkin was once with Leicester City during the Martin O’Neill era, and knows Neil Lennon, the Celtic manager.

For the past six years, Harkin has been Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager, with Manchester City. He has overseen City players out on loan and regularly travels around Europe to assess their progress - and provides a key link between the players and the club.

Indeed, such is the scale of operations at City that his department even has its own video analysts, a psychologist, a nutritionist, a physiotherapist and a strength and conditioning coach - all to assist players out on loan.

Prior to that with City, he was Football Partnerships Coordinator for more than four years, having started as a Scouting and Recruitment Information Manager back in June 2009.

Before his days with City he had been a Football Marketing Manager with Nike.

Harkin, 44, who hails from Ballyliffin, originally joined Bohemians from Leicester City for the 1998/99 season, but moved to Finn Harps later that season and appeared in that season's FAI Cup final. He picked up a runner-up medal after Harps lost in a second replay against Bray Wanderers.

He rejoined the Dalymount Club in June 2001 and won the first major honour of his career when he played his part in Bohs' League triumph of 2002/03.

He enjoyed a decent spell with Bohs and was voted Player of the Year at the Dublin club in 2005 and 2006 before retiring at the end of the 2007 season.