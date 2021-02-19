Local man hits the jackpot and wins €8,600 in Donegal soccer club's lotto draw

It pays to support your local team! Well, that's certainly the case for one soccer fan this week in Donegal as he won a tasty €8,600.

Brian Deeny of Navenny, Ballybofey, has won the Finn Harps jackpot. He actually lives a stone's throw from Finn Park, the home of Donegal's only League of Ireland club.

The draw was made last night, and can be seen here.

The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 15, 24.

The next draw takes place on Thursday 25th February and the jackpot will be €1,000.