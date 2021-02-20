Finn Harps granted licence for new season

Contact
All the talk is about Finn Harps getting ready for their new season
Finn Harps has announced this morning that it has been awarded a Premier Division licence for 2021 by the FAI.
"A huge thanks to club licensing officer, Shane Elliott, for all his hard work over the last few months," a spokesperson said.
The senior team will face Bohemians in their opening game at Finn Park, Ballybofey in just less than a month's time on March 1
