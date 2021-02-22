WATCH: Mark Timlin gives his views after getting run-out in pre-season friendly for Donegal club

Contact
File photo, Mark Timlin. Picture Stephen Doherty
Midfielder Mark Timlin was back in action for Finn Harps in their first pre-season game, away to Galway United on Sunday.
Harps lost 1-0, but it was a good workout and for Timlin, who has spent much of the last two seasons injured, it was greaty to get some game time.
He was interviewed afterwards on Harps TV
️ "I'm delighted to get that first wee bit under my belt so hopefully now I can build on it in the next few games and be ready for the start of the season."— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) February 21, 2021
Mark Timlin chats to Finn Harps TV after his return to action this afternoon.#UTH ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RCHAkw3qV3
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.