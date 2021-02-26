Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Good news for Donegal soccer fans - Finn Harps games will be streamed live on this season

More than 60 SSE Airtricity Premier Division matches broadcast live across RTÈ TV and the WATCHLOI platform up to mid-June

Good news for Donegal soccer fans - Finn Harps games will be streamed live on this season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Football Association of Ireland is delighted to announce a series of broadcast deals to bring League of Ireland football back to the fans in the new season.

The new offering features:

- A new deal with RTÈ Sport to cover first picks for the live transmission of Friday Night Football
- The return of the innovative WATCHLOI service to keep SSE Airtricity Premier Division football live for the fans during the COVID-19 pandemic
- A new FAI platform – LOITV - to stream all SSE Airtricity First Division matches for the season
LOITV will offer, for the first time ever, streaming of all SSE Airtricity Women’s National League matches free of charge on www.loitv.ie

Pricing for WATCHLOI Premier Division and LOITV First Division and details for season ticket holders will be announced in due course.

The new broadcast deal with RTÈ Sport will see 60+ SSE Airtricity Premier Division matches broadcast live across RTÈ TV and the WATCHLOI platform on watchloi.ie up until the mid-season break in June.

RTÈ Sport will cover all production costs for WATCHLOI with all profits from the platform set to go straight to the Premier Division clubs.

The WATCHLOI platform will return with the free to air offering of the FAI President's Cup between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk on Friday, March 12, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Friday Night Football coverage on RTE commences with the SSE Airtricity Premier Division game between Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic on Friday, March 19, followed by Waterford v Sligo Rovers on Friday, March 26 and Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk on April 2.

LOITV will stream all matches across the SSE Airtricity First Division and the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League with Pixellot cameras to be installed in every ground ahead of the 2021 season.

The Pixellot system uses artificial intelligence with HD cameras to deliver a top-quality viewing experience with the cameras used in many leagues across the world. The streaming service will also be available to the coaching and analysis staff at all clubs.

Season ticket holders will be contacted by their club in due course with more information regarding season passes for WATCHLOI and LOITV.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie