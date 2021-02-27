Harps midfielder Mark Coyle back on board in time for the new season

He's a fans favourite - and he's signed a new deal at Finn Harps just in time for the start of the new 2021 season.

Mark Coyle is one of those players who can do a job in a number of positions. And when he's on his game, there's few with as much quality in the middle of the park.

Harps today confirmed that Coyle has signed again ahead of the new campaign. It will be the midfielder’s fourth season with the club since his return to Ballybofey in 2018, making him one of the longest serving players of the squad along with Tony McNamee and Mark Timlin. With 75 appearances in the blue and white, the Burt native could join the 100 club this year.

“It’s great to be back”, Coyle told finnharps.ie.

“We had a really strong finish to the season and Ollie and Paul have done a good job of keeping the group together and adding a few new faces so hopefully we’ll have a good year.”

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie, “Mark has been in the wars with us for a few years now and knows what it takes at this level. We’re in for a long, tough season and he’s someone we know will put a shift in whenever called upon so we’re glad to have him back.”

Coyle made 14 appearances last season as the club secured their best league finish in 20 years.