Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Harps midfielder Mark Coyle back on board in time for the new season

Another good signing for Ollie Horgan

Mark Coyle

Mark Coyle - back on board for another season PICTURE; STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

He's a fans favourite - and he's signed a new deal at Finn Harps just in time for the start of the new 2021 season.

Mark Coyle is one of those players who can do a job in a number of positions. And when he's on his game, there's few with as much quality in the middle of the park.

Harps today confirmed that Coyle has signed again ahead of the new campaign. It will be the midfielder’s fourth season with the club since his return to Ballybofey in 2018, making him one of the longest serving players of the squad along with Tony McNamee and Mark Timlin. With 75 appearances in the blue and white, the Burt native could join the 100 club this year.

“It’s great to be back”, Coyle told finnharps.ie.

“We had a really strong finish to the season and Ollie and Paul have done a good job of keeping the group together and adding a few new faces so hopefully we’ll have a good year.”

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie, “Mark has been in the wars with us for a few years now and knows what it takes at this level. We’re in for a long, tough season and he’s someone we know will put a shift in whenever called upon so we’re glad to have him back.”

Coyle made 14 appearances last season as the club secured their best league finish in 20 years.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie