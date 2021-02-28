Full-time: Pre-season north-west derby between Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps

Contact
Finn Harps continued their pre-season build-up with a friendly against great rivals Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Sunday.
It finished scoreless.
Darren Collins and Johnny Kenny both went close for Sligo in the first half while Harps also had a decent chance.
The game took place behind closed doors.
More to follow.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The sun sets off Arranmore Island. Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada will host a vist of French students to Arranmore Island in March 2022 as part of the Erasmus+ Programme PICTURE: Peter Gaughran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.