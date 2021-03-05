Woman hits the jackpot in Donegal soccer club's lotto competition

Contact
A Donegal woman is celebrating after scooping the Finn Harps Super 4 Lotto Jackpot.
Aileen McGlinchey of Crossroads, Killygordon, collects €1,100.
The numbers drawn were 2, 10, 16, 27.
The next draw takes place next Thursday, March 11 and the jackpot will be €1,000.
Last month, Brian Deeny of Navenny, Ballybofey scooped €8,600 in the Harps lotto draw when he hit the jackpot, which had been rising steadily for months.
Meanwhile, the club's Mega Car Draw is now scheduled for April 4th and all entries are vital in helping to develop new training facilities to help the club grow long term. Enter today via www.newyearnewcar.ie
