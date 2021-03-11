Seymore relishing a new challenge with Horgan and Harps

Contact
Will Seymore in action last season for Sligo Rovers against Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
At 29 years of age, Will Seymore shouldn’t really need to prove himself to anyone. He has enjoyed a good career in the game, playing in the lower leagues in England as a youth player, before moving home again to the US where he can count FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati among the clubs he played with.
Even last year - in his first season in the League of Ireland- he hit the ground running at Sligo Rovers. He captained them in a few games too, as Rovers qualified for Europe.
But strangely, the affable midfielder wasn’t part of Liam Buckley’s plans for the new campaign and he now finds himself facing a new footballing challenge with Finn Harps.
“As any player, when you feel like you’ve been doing well, you want to keep things rolling,” he said when asked about his release from Sligo.
“But at the end of the day, that’s football.
“It’s something that happens every year. There’s no malice or bad feeling. It’s just that I can come out this year with a point to prove.”
Convincing
Seymore said that when Ollie Horgan first got in contact, he didn’t need much convincing to join Harps.
“It was my conversations with Ollie that really convinced me,” he said.
“I like what he’s about as a manager. I like him as a person. He has laid out what he wants from me as a player and I was on board with it since the first time I spoke to him.”
And he’s enjoyed pre-season, and his first few weeks at his new club.
“There’s a good mix of old and young players,” he said.
Action from last season's Premier Division clash between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey with Will Seymore in a challenge for possession with Ryan Connolly of Finn Harps Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
“There’s a lot of talent. I think the most important thing is the work ethic within the squad. Hopefully we’ll be able to do both sides of it - battle and play.”
Seymore, whose favourite all-time player is former Man United midfielder Michael Carrick, says he likes to sit in front of the back four and keep the ball moving. He is impressed with the talent in the Harps squad and says all the players are really looking forward to the season opener against Bohs on Saturday week.
Of course, there’s the small matter of a game against Sligo Rovers coming up next month too.
“I had a good year up there last year and I still have some friends on the team,” he said.
“But once the season starts, it’s dog eat dog.
“I’m looking forward to that game, but I’m looking forward to every game really.”
He added: I’m buzzing. I’m enjoying my time with my new team-mates and my new team. “And I think everybody - not just me - is really excited about the new season and I think all the hard work that we have been putting in is hopefully going to pay off.”
