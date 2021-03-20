Donegal soccer club's lotto jackpot is won for the third time in two months! Local woman picks up €1,100

Contact
A club lotto jackpot has been won for the third time in the space of two months.
In the latest Finn Harps 500 Club draw, Anne Long of Welchtown, Ballybofey is celebrating after scooping the Finn Harps Super 4 Lotto €1100 jackpot on Thursday, March 18.
The numbers drawn were 8, 22, 27, 29. The next draw takes place on Thursday 25th March and the jackpot will be €1,000.
March Draw 3 results
€300 - Liam McGonigle, Letterkenny
€100 - Finnian McGlinchey, Cloghan
€100 - Martin O'Brien, Ballybofey
Meanwhile, the Harps Mega Car Draw is now scheduled for April 4th and all entries are vital in helping the club develop new training facilities to help the club grow long term.
1st Prize : Renault Clio
2nd Prize : Dacia Sandero Stepway
3rd Prize : €1000 cash
Enter today via www.newyearnewcar.ie
Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
