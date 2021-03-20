SSE Airtricity Premier Division full-time: Donegal delight as Finn Harps begin new campaign on a winning note

Finn Harps 1

Bohemians 0



A fancied Bohemians side tasted defeat as Finn Harps picked up from where they left off last season with a strong performance to bag the points after a feisty encounter at Finn Park.

A first half goal from Adam Foley proved to be the winner but it was back-to-the-walls stuff for Harps for long periods and Keith Long’s side really should have got something from the game.

With new arrival Liam Burt looking lively early on, the visitors were clearly on top as Harps found it increasingly difficult to get out of their own half.

But on 38 minutes, Bohs were stunned when a wayward back-pass was picked up by Foley who evaded the advancing James Talbot and dispatched the ball into the empty net.

And Harps then nearly doubled their advantage within 90 seconds as Barry McNamee put the ball into the bath of Karl O’Sullivan but he was denied by a super last-ditch tackle from Anto Breslin.

At the other end Rory Feely could only find the side-netting after the ball had been headed onwards in the Harps six-yard area.

Not surprisingly, Bohs tore into Harps at the start of the second half and Georgie Kelly and James Finnerty had chances.

Harps felt they should have had a penalty following a challenge on substitute Ryan Shanley on the hour while on 72 minutes Bohs had a similar shout waved away after Ross Tierney went down in the box.

The home side were finding themselves under increasing pressure and had a real scare on 77 minutes when a fine strike by Anto Breslin was spilled by McNulty, but he recovered well to smother the ball while Tierney went close late on.

But Harps defended stoutly and held on for victory, and a great start to the 2021 campaign.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; O’Sullivan (Shanley, 56 mins), Coyle (Seymore, 84), Connolly, McNamee (Folan, 84 mins); Barry (Russell, 55 mins), Foley (Boyd, 70),

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Finnerty, Cornwall, Kelly (Ward, 76), Breslin; Coote (Oluwa, 65), Buckley, Tierney; Burt, Kelly.

Ref: P. McLaughlin (Monaghan).





