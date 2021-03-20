SSE Airtricity Premier Division full-time: Donegal delight as Finn Harps begin new campaign on a winning note

Contact
Adam Foley celebrates after scoring for Finn Harps. Photo: Stephen Doherty
Finn Harps 1
Bohemians 0
A fancied Bohemians side tasted defeat as Finn Harps picked up from where they left off last season with a strong performance to bag the points after a feisty encounter at Finn Park.
A first half goal from Adam Foley proved to be the winner but it was back-to-the-walls stuff for Harps for long periods and Keith Long’s side really should have got something from the game.
With new arrival Liam Burt looking lively early on, the visitors were clearly on top as Harps found it increasingly difficult to get out of their own half.
But on 38 minutes, Bohs were stunned when a wayward back-pass was picked up by Foley who evaded the advancing James Talbot and dispatched the ball into the empty net.
And Harps then nearly doubled their advantage within 90 seconds as Barry McNamee put the ball into the bath of Karl O’Sullivan but he was denied by a super last-ditch tackle from Anto Breslin.
At the other end Rory Feely could only find the side-netting after the ball had been headed onwards in the Harps six-yard area.
Not surprisingly, Bohs tore into Harps at the start of the second half and Georgie Kelly and James Finnerty had chances.
Harps felt they should have had a penalty following a challenge on substitute Ryan Shanley on the hour while on 72 minutes Bohs had a similar shout waved away after Ross Tierney went down in the box.
The home side were finding themselves under increasing pressure and had a real scare on 77 minutes when a fine strike by Anto Breslin was spilled by McNulty, but he recovered well to smother the ball while Tierney went close late on.
But Harps defended stoutly and held on for victory, and a great start to the 2021 campaign.
Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; O’Sullivan (Shanley, 56 mins), Coyle (Seymore, 84), Connolly, McNamee (Folan, 84 mins); Barry (Russell, 55 mins), Foley (Boyd, 70),
Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Finnerty, Cornwall, Kelly (Ward, 76), Breslin; Coote (Oluwa, 65), Buckley, Tierney; Burt, Kelly.
Ref: P. McLaughlin (Monaghan).
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.