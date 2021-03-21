Odds on Harps to win the league are shortened hugely after opening day win in Donegal over Bohemians

One result means little in a 36 game campaign, but the opening weekend results in the SSE Airtricity League have certainly generated plenty of debate.

And there’s already been some movement in the betting market regarding who will win the Premier Division.

St. Patrick’s Athletic have seen their odds clipped from 14/1 to 15/2 for a first Premier Division title since 2013 after kicking-off their campaign by taking a point away from the Friday night Tallaght clash with Shamrock Rovers, while Finn Harps’ 1-0 victory over Bohemians saw their outside odds of 100/1 halved into 50/1.

The Hoops remain 4/5 favourites to go on and retain their crown.

Dundalk have been eased slightly to 9/4 from 15/8 after they were held on Saturday by a Sligo Rovers (now 14/1 from 20/1) side who missed late opportunities to bag all three points at The Showgrounds.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk dominated the betting before kick-off but some of the supporting cast are coming in for support after they both dropped points. St. Pat’s Athletic are now third favourites at 15/2 from 14/1 and some of the optimistic locals in Donegal are getting excited after Finn Harps’ great start saw them backed down to 50/1 from 100/1.”

In the other games. Longford Town defeated Derry City 2-0, and Drogheda United beat Waterford 1-0.