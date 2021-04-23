Former Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps favourite to be part of back-room team at Derry City

Contact
Raffaele Cretaro
Former Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers favourite Raffaele Cretaro is set to take up a new role with Derry City, it has emerged this morning.
The League of Ireland legend will be part of the new backroom team at Derry City who have appointed Ruaidhri Higgins as their new manager following the departure of Declan Devine.
City have yet to win this season after six games.
Higgins' first game in charge will be against Sligo Rovers on Saturday at the Showgrounds.
Cretaro - the "Tubbercurry Tornado" - won't have too far to travel then for his first game as part of the new regime!
