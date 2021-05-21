Harps can leapfrog over Drogheda into fourth if they secure win in Ballybofey tonight

A number of players who have had little or no game time yet with Finn Harps this season are likely to see action in the coming days as the injury-hit Donegal club has three games in eight days before the early summer break in the SSE Airtricity League.

This evening fifth placed Harps play fourth placed Drogheda United at Finn Park in a fixture between two sides that are looking upwards and not downwards. Kick-off is 7.45 pm.

But Harps boss Ollie Horgan has a growing number of players on the treatment table and will be forced to make changes.

With an away trip to Waterford on Monday, and then a home clash with north-west rivals the following Friday, Horgan must try and calculate what his best options are for each match.

“I’ll put it this way, if any of them play on Friday night, they won’t be able to play on Monday,” Horgan said.

“If we didn’t have a game on Monday, it would be much easier. But with so many games over a short space of time, it’s not straightforward.”

Three defenders, Kosovar Sadiki, Johnny Dunleavy and Stephen Folan are all recovering from injuries while midfielder Ryan Connolly is still on the road back to fitness and striker Sean Boyd remains a doubt.

Harps have actually won only once in their last seven league games, but boosted by their great start to the season - they have remained in the top half of the table.

Last week they drew 1-1 at home to Dundalk and Horgan will be hoping to build on this and notch up a victory that would see them leapfrog over their Louth visitors in the Premier Division table.

While some observers have been surprised that last season’s Division One champions are going so well, not so Horgan, who points out that they have made some shrewd acquisitions.

“They came up last year and have added players with quality and experience. They’ve got Dane Massey, Gary Deegan, Dinny Corcoran, Ronan Murray - strength right down the middle.

“I did say all along that Drogheda are a good side and I think last week’s win over St. Pat’s showed that,” he said.

“They’ve been improving week on week and I’m not surprised to see where they are now in the table.”

He added: “We’re in for another difficult night. If we play like we did in the first half against Dundalk, we’ll have a chance. But if we perform like we did in the second half, we’ll be in bother.”

Once again Horgan will have to watch from the stand as this will be the second of his three game suspension for being red carded earlier this month.

Drogheda come to Ballybofey unbeaten in their last four outings. They have scored in every league game this season, bar the match against champions and table toppers Shamrock Rovers which they only lost 1-0.

By contrast, Harps have failed to score in five of their 11 games.

When the sides met earlier this season it ended 1-1 in Drogheda.