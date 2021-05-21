Full-time: Late drama in absorbing contest between Finn Harps and Drogheda United

Finn Harps 0 Drogheda United 1

Dane Massey fired in a superb 94th minute free as Drogheda United snatched a dramatic last gasp win over Finn Harps at Finn Park.

The Louth side, who had Luke Heeney red carded for a foul on Tunde Owolabi in the 90th minute, bagged the points as Massey found the top corner after Dave Webster was penalised for a foul on Chris Lyons on the edge of the box and also got his marching orders as it was his second yellow card.

Both sides had chances in an end-to-end first half.

On 18 minutes Drogheda’s inspirational captain James Brown produced one of his trademark raids down the right flank before whipping in a cross but Chris Lyons was just inches away from making the telling connection required.

Adam Foley and Barry McNamee, for Harps, and Darragh Markey and Mark Doyle, for Drogheda, all went close to breaking the deadlock before the break.

In the second half, Daniel O’Reilly had a shot deflected following a free, while Mark Doyle saw one header superbly saved by Mark Anthony McGinley and then had another one left of the upright.

Harps found themselves increasingly pegged back with Doyle and Lyons linking well.

But Harps weathered the storm and Ethan Boyle, substitute Conor Barry,and Dave Webster (twice) had pots on goal.

However, Massey came up trumps for Drogheda who are now unbeaten in five games.

Harps remain fifth but have only one win in their last eight outings.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; Coyle (Dunleavy, 68 mins), Seymour; O’Sullivan (Barry, 68 mins), B. McNamee, Doherty (Russell, h-t); Foley (Owolabi, 76 mins) .



Drogheda United: Odumosu; Phillips, O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Murray (Clarke, 77 mins), Heeney, Markey, Kane; Doyle, Lyons.

Referee: R. Tomney (Dublin).





