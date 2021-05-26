Search our Archive

Soccer: AGM of Donegal Junior League hears about earliest start up dates for 2021/2022 season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Junior League footballers will have to wait until the end of August, at the earliest, before they will see competitive action in the 2021/2022 season.

The matter of start up dates for the new season emerged in discussion during last night’s well attended virtual 2020/21 season annual general meeting on Zoom.

Copany Rovers and Aaranmore United were the only two clubs who did not have representatives online for the meeting. 

An actual start-up date will not be finalised until the executive committee of the Donegal Junior League meet in the next couple of weeks. 

This was reported to the meeting by the League’s outgoing secretary Nigel Ferry  who was re-elected to the position once more. 

The long-serving official told the delegates; “We will decide at the next executive committee meeting in the next couple of weeks whether it is an August or September start-up.”

All of the outgoing executives were returned unopposed while appointments to the position of registrar and PRO will be made at the next executive meeting. 

Jimmy Haughey, Bonagee United and Gary Foy, Ballybofey United are the outgoing registrar and PRO.

The Donegal Junior Football League executive committee for the 2021/2022 season are as follows:  

Chairman: John Joe McCafferty; Vice- chairman; Terry Leyden; Secretary; Nigel Ferry, Assist. Secretary; Jimmy Haughey; Fixturtures secretary; Christine O’Donnell; Treasurer; Declan Sherlock; Assistant treasurer; John Lafferty.

Area reps- Lifford area; Marty Duffy; Donegal area: Gerry Rodger; Milford area; Hugh Walsh; Gweedore area; Nigel Ferry; General: Gary Foy. 

   

 


