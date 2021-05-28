Breaking: Fans will be back in limited numbers to watch Donegal club in action

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game between champions Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps on Friday, June 11, it has emerged.

Today the Government is announcing details for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

It is now expected that limited numbers of people will be able to attend outdoor sporting events from June 11.

Among the games listed for that day are Shamrock Rovers against Finn Harps in soccer at Tallaght stadium and Leinster against Dragans in rugby's Pro-14 Rainbow Cup game at the RDS.

Outdoor concerts and sporting events will see numbers coming back as the summer progresses.

Attendances at GAA inter-county games later in the season could be significantly higher than previously predicted, according to RTE.

It has been reported that in early August, up to 5,000 people could be able to attend events in big outdoor venues, or 25% of capacity, whichever is the lower figure, but an increase on this is under consideration.

From this weekend, up to 500 fans can attend events in Northern Ireland.