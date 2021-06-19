Derry City manager Higgins ‘delighted’ with win at Finn Park

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins was “delighted” after his side’s 2-1 defeat of Finn Harps in Ballybofey, a result that enabled the Candystripes to go above Harps at the weekend for the first time this season.



He acknowledged that it had not been a spectacle, and “neither team were exceptional in possession” but it had been “a game full of heart and fight and both teams went to the bitter end.”



Asked about the match-winning free from Will Patching, he said: “It was a piece of magic, the skill to win the free kick initially was top class.”



And he added that the free was an “amazing piece of skill.”

Patching has now netted six times for City but he is on-loan from Dundalk and his spell with Derry looks set to end next week.



In the second half, he felt that Derry had managed the game well and had limited the chances for Harps from open play.



“Everyone to a man gave absolutely everything to get the three points,” he noted. He felt that they had been able to “see out the game professionally” and he was well pleased with this given that in the first half they, as he admitted, were probably fortunate enough to go in leading 2-1.



In their last six away games, Derry have won five and drawn one.