Ramelton's Ronan Boyce on the mark for Derry City against Sligo

Ronan Boyce

Ronan Boyce of Derry City. Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Two weeks ago it was Marc Walsh from Loughanure who rescued a point for Derry City at the Ryan McBride Bradywell Stadium and tonight Ramelton's Ronan Boyce did the trick.

Jordan Gibson put Sligo Rovers in front in the 55th minutes before a leveller from Boyce, five minutes from time, when his shot deflected past Ed McGinty - the Scot who lives in Ballyshannon in the Sligo goal. Patrick Ferry from Gweedore came off the Derry bench.

Ruaidhrí Higgins nor his predecessor Declan Devine tasted victory on home turf this season, although Derry have picked up 16 points from their last six on the road, including a 2-1 win over Finn Harps last Friday.

For his part, Walsh was taken on for David Parkhouse on 63 minutes before being withdrawn through injury on 80. Shane Blaney from Letterkenny played for Liam Buckley's team. 

