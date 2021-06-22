Watch: Do you think Finn Harps' Babatunde Owolabi had a case for a penalty last night?

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan remonstrates with referee Robert Harvey during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division last night. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Ollie Horgan wasn't the only one who couldn't fathom why his Finn Harps side didn't get awarded a penalty against St Patrick's Athletic last night at Richmond Park.
With the score 0-0, Babatunde Owolabi pounced on a Paddy Barrett mistake and going to ground under a challenge of Vitezslav Jaros, the St Pat's goalkeeper.
Horgan was yellow carded by referee Rob Harvey following the incident and the Harps players were still bemoaning the decision at half-time, where they trailed 1-0 before ending 4-1 to the Inchicore side. Owolabi took to Twitter this afternoon to voice his opinion on the matter.
If I talk……………..happening every week. Absolutely unbelievable https://t.co/LxyLrENl4x— Tunde Owolabi (@Owolabi9_T) June 22, 2021
