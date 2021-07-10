Bonagee see red twice in FAI Senior Cup Qualifying Round game

Bonagee United were beaten 3-1 by Maynooth University Town in their FAI Senior Cup Qualifying Round match in Kildare.
Two goals from Cillian Duffy in the first half put the Leinster Senior League side on the way to victory, and Bonagee's cause was not helped with the dismissal of Jack Parke.
Jack O'Connor added a third in the second half before Packie Mailey got a consolation goal for the Donegal side.
Mailey was then sent off but this was always going to be a tough game for Bonagee against a side who had been back in pre-season training for ten weeks.
