FAI Cup: Full-time - Extra-time drama between Fairview Rangers v. Finn Harps

FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers made Finn Harps work all the way in their first round FAI Cup clash.

The sides were level after 90 minutes.

In the end an extra-time strike in the first period from substitute Sean Boyd paved the way for the Donegal club to advance to the last 16 and their passage was confirmed by a subsequent own goal in the second period and then a third late on as Will Seymore found Barry McNamee as it finished:

Fairgreen Rangers 0, Finn Harps 3

Sean Boyd finishes cooly for his first goal of the season ⬇️pic.twitter.com/bNXe3qjfli July 24, 2021

Manager Ollie Horgan opted to give a start to goalkeeper Gerard Doherty, the former Derry City custodian, while Ryan Connolly - who has missed most of the season through injury - was back in the midfield.

In sweltering heat at the Fairgreen in Limerick, this was a real battle for both sides.

Harps certainly had the better of things in the first half with Adam Foley hitting the post on six minutes while Karl O'Sullivan and Barry McNamee had chances. Harps also had a couple of penalty pleas dismissed.

The Donegal side continued to hold the upper hand after the break and Foley was to the fore again but Fairgreen defended stoutly and also had some luck with the woodwork intervening again.

Connolly also went close for Harps.

Striker Sean Boyd came on for defender Johnny Dunleavy with just over ten minutes to go as Harps upped their efforts in search of a winner inside regulation time.

But the hosts - one of the country's most successful sides at junior level - held on to force the game into extra-time.

Above: Dave Webster leads out the Harps team. Photo: Michael P. Ryan/Sportsfile (c).

The visitors deservedly made the break-through in the first period of extra-time. Connolly and Foley were involved in the build up before the ball came into the path of Boyd and the towering, enthusiastic Dubliner - who has made only a handful of appearances for Harps this season - duly obliged with his frist goal of the season by finding the back of the net from inside the penalty area with a low shot.

Foy Boyd, it was a moment to savour. His career has been ravaged by injuries but he has plugged away and was delighted to get a second chance this season when he teamed up with Ollie Horgan's side for a second time. His reaction told the story.

Any hope of a Fairview recovery was then dashed in the second period of extra-time when an own goal effectively put the game beyond them, and the pressure was off the Donegal side.

McNamee then put the icing on the proverbial cake to get a third in the dying minutes which was rough on the battling, wilting Limerick side but Harps always had the edge, and will be delighted to have halted a bad run of late.

Finn Harps starting XI: Gerard Doherty; Dave Webster, Shane McEleney, Johnny Dunleavy, Jordan Mustoe; Karl O'Sullivan, Barry McNamee, Ryan Connolly, Will Seymore, Dan Hawkins; Adam Foley.

Derry City

Meanwhile, Derry City progressed to the second round after a penalty shoot-out away to Drogheda United.

The game finished 1-1 after extra-time and Derry then won 4-2 on penalties.