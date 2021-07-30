Finn Harps drop into relegation play-off position - without playing

Finn Harps have dropped into the relegation play-off position in the SSE Airtricity League.
Harps have no game this weekend but on Friday evening a resurgent Waterford made the trip to Drogheda and came away with a 2-1 win.
The lifts Waterford above Harps for the first time this season. The Munster side have won their last three away games are now one of the in-form teams. Next up for Harps is a trip to Sligo Rovers next weekend.
Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers went clear at the summit following a 31 defeat of St. Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium.
