Next weekend sees the kick-off for the Donegal Junior League's 50th Anniversary Season, 2021/2022.
The first games will see action in the Brian McCormick Cup.
Fixtures
Sunday 15th August 2021
Brian Mc Cormick Cup-Area Shields K.O. 1p.m. (Unless Stated)
Donegal Area
Ballybofey United v Curragh Athletic
Donegal Town v Letterbarrow Celtic
Dunkineely Celtic v Cappry Rovers
St. Catherines v Drumkeen United
Gweedore Area
Glenea United v Keadue Rovers
Glenree United v Gweedore United
Gweedore Celtic v Cranford United
Letterkenny Area
Fanad United v Bonagee United
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Swilly Rovers
Milford United v Letterkenny Rovers
Whitestrand United v Rathmullan Celtic
Lifford Area
Kildrum Tigers v Drumoghill F.C.
Lagan Harps v Convoy Arsenal
Lifford Celtic v Castlefin Celtic
Raphoe Town v Deele Harps
Thursday 19th August 2021
Voodoo Venue Cup-Area 2 K.O. 6.45 p.m.
St. Catherines Reserves v Drumbar F.C.
