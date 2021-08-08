08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Next weekend sees the kick-off for the Donegal Junior League's 50th Anniversary Season, 2021/2022

The first games will see action in the Brian McCormick Cup - see who your local team will be playing

Next weekend sees the kick-off for the Donegal Junior League's 50th Anniversary Season, 2021/2022

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Next weekend sees the kick-off for the Donegal Junior League's 50th Anniversary Season, 2021/2022.

The first games will see action in the Brian McCormick Cup.

Fixtures
Sunday 15th August 2021
Brian Mc Cormick Cup-Area Shields K.O. 1p.m. (Unless Stated)
Donegal Area
Ballybofey United v Curragh Athletic
Donegal Town v Letterbarrow Celtic
Dunkineely Celtic v Cappry Rovers
St. Catherines v Drumkeen United

Gweedore Area
Glenea United v Keadue Rovers
Glenree United v Gweedore United
Gweedore Celtic v Cranford United

Letterkenny Area
Fanad United v Bonagee United
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Swilly Rovers
Milford United v Letterkenny Rovers
Whitestrand United v Rathmullan Celtic

Lifford Area
Kildrum Tigers v Drumoghill F.C.
Lagan Harps v Convoy Arsenal
Lifford Celtic v Castlefin Celtic
Raphoe Town v Deele Harps

Thursday 19th August 2021
Voodoo Venue Cup-Area 2 K.O. 6.45 p.m.
St. Catherines Reserves v Drumbar F.C.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media