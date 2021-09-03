Full time: Harps beat Shamrock Rovers for the first time since 2008

FINN HARPS 2

SHAMROCK ROVERS 1

Tunde Owolabi bagged an 85th minute winner as Finn Harps made it six wins in a row as they beat Shamrock Rovers for the first time since 2008 following an absorbing encounter at Finn Park.

The Belgian striker made it five goals in three games as he got onto the end of a Karl O’Sullivan cross to head home at the far post.

Earlier, Jordan Mustoe had fired home his first goal for Harps but the champions were back on level terms after Finn Harps striker Adam Foley scored a 71st minute own goal.

This result means St. Pat’s are now level on points with Rovers while Harps are seventh.

Rovers were hoping to bounce back from three defeats in a row, and having won on their last eight visits to the Ballybofey venue – including last year’s FAI Cup quarter-final win when they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 - it certainly has been a happy hunting ground in recent times.

But the Hoops knew that Harps - who have enjoyed a purple patch of late - would provide stern opposition, and so it proved to be.

Owolabi was soon involved in an interesting tussle with Rovers’ new signing Barry Cotter, and this was to be one of the most interesting subplots of the game.

The first real opening fell to the home team when a wayward Alan Mannus clearance fell into the path of Foley but the latter was unable to divert the ball past the advancing goalkeeper who made amends with an important block.

Gary O’Neill had a thumping shot blocked on 20 minutes by Kosovar Sadiki following a decent build up while at the other end Will Seymore let fly with a cracking effort not far off target as both sets of supporters sensed that a scoreless draw was unlikely.

Harps endured a scare on 35 minutes when, following a patient build-up, Dylan Watts wormed his way into the box but his shot from a tight angle flashed across the face of goal and wide.

Just after the break Harps lost possession and Rory Gaffney hit the post, but the Donegal side broke the deadlock in the 56th minute.

Will Seymore weaved his way into the box and linked up with Barry McNamee and Ryan Rainey before the ball fell for Mustoe who drove it home with aplomb past the diving keeper.

But Rovers made it 1-1 courtesy of Foley’s blunder after he got his timing all wrong when a Dylan Watts cross came in and Rory Gaffney was lurking.

However, Owolabi had the last say with the winner as Harps recorded a memorable win.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster, McEleney, Sadiki, Mustoe; Foley (O’Sullivan, 72 mins), Coyle, Seymore, Rainey (Connolly, 88 mins); McNamee; Owolabi (Boyd 90).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon, Cotter, O’Brien; Murphy (Emakhu, 68 mins), O’Neill, Watts, Greene; Towell, Burke,

Referee: D. McGraith (Mayo)