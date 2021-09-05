Search

Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup Round-Up - Wins for Cockhill Celtic and newcomers Monaghan United

Gavin Cullen's Cockhill Celtic side beat Derry City Reserves

Reporter:

Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup Round-Up by PRO Chris McNulty

GROUP A

Cockhill Celtic 2-1 Derry City Reserves

Cockhill Celtic topped their League Cup group with a victory over Derry City Reserves at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds on Wednesday night.

It wasn't plain sailing as Derry went ahead within five minutes when Dara Kelly's long range strike found the top corner.

Cockhill got back on level terms when Garbhan Friel won the ball in midfield.

Corey McBride then played a fantastic pass in between McJannett and Cole to Christy McLaughlin who slotted past the keeper with his left foot.

Cockhill's winning goal came went James Bradley won possession on the right and played a deep cross to Friel, who squared to Jack Doherty whose well struck shot was handled on the line by Darren Cole who was dismissed.

Friel banished any memories of Sunday's missed spot kick by sending the keeper the wrong way.


GROUP B


Finn Harps Under-21s 0 Monaghan United 1

MARK Mulligan netted a historic goal on Wednesday night as Monaghan United recorded their first win in the Ulster Senior League’s ranks.

Mulligan’s cracker, which flew past Paddy McGarvey eight minutes from the end, gave the USL newcomers a victory at the Letterkenny Community Centre in the USL League Cup.

The game started at a very frantic pace and both teams played some very attractive passing football. Mark Byrne again was superb in his distribution of the ball. The Monaghan defence were well marshalled by Conor Callan and ably assisted by Dylan Ballantine and Jamie Mc Carey. Wing backs Sarto Quigley and Dillon Kelly were superb.

Harps started strongly with Rudden, Mullan and Black causing problems for the Monaghan defence.

Midfielders Glen Clarke, Enda Hessin and James Turley linked up play, leading to United creating some very good chances in the first half, but they couldn’t find the breakthrough.

The second half started as the first half finished, with both goalkeepers making some great saves.

After 60 minutes Rudden found himself with a great chance to put his side 1-0 up when he beat the offside trap to and in on goal. Unfortunately for Harps his shot finished just wide of the right hand post. Harps continue to press for the opening goals with chances falling to McCaffrey and Logue but Monaghan continued to defend excellently.

Harps upped the tempo to try and get an equalizer with both McCarron and McDaid going close.

Victor Ihemeje, Niall Cassidy and Simon Douglas were brought on and immediately had an effect. The breakthrough came from Mulligan who scored in the 82nd minute to give the Monaghan lads a well deserved lead.

United had another great chance in the last couple of minutes, but for great defending by the Harps defence.


FIXTURES

Tuesday, September 7, Group A

Derry City Reserves v Letterkenny Rovers Diamond Park 7.30pm


Wednesday, September 8, Group B

Bonagee United v Finn Harps U21s Dry Arch Park 7.30pm

GROUP A

                                 P W D L F A GD PTS

Cockhill Celtic             2 1 0 0 4 2 2 6

Derry City Reserves    1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Letterkenny Rovers     1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

GROUP B

                                 P W D L F A GD PTS

Bonagee United          1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Monaghan United        2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3

Finn Harps U21s         1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

