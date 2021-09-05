Two Donegal players called into Republic of Ireland squad for games against Portugal

Two Donegal players have been named in the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 squad for a trip to Portugal for two international friendly games against the host nation.

Ellie Long from Carndonagh, who plays with Sion Swifts, and Keri Loughrey of Buncrana Hearts who is on the Donegal Women’s League team, are both included in the panel.

James Scott's squad will take on Portugal on Sunday, September 19th before the two teams meet again on Wednesday, September 22nd - both games being played at the Cidade do Futebol (City of Football) complex at the Portuguese FA Headquarters.

With only two games completed as a squad - two friendlies against Northern Ireland in August - these contests will prove pivotal to their preparation for their UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championship qualifiers in October.

Ireland will face off against Bulgaria, Hungary and Norway in a bid to reach the Elite Round, and ultimately the finals tournament. But the focus now is on making the most of the trip to Portugal.

Scott said: "We are looking forward to the games in Portugal because they will provide us with a good test against quality opposition and helps us to continue our preparation for our upcoming UEFA European Championship qualifiers.

"The back-to-back friendly games against Northern Ireland last month gave us an opportunity to work on setting down a number of key principles - on and off the pitch - and to identify players who can compete for specific positions.

"Now we want to raise the level again and using every minute that we have together to positively prepare for the qualifiers in October. We have a good group of players who want to learn and are proud to represent their country, so we are all excited to get going again."



Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Claudia Keenan, Summer Lawless (Peamount United)

Defenders: Aoibhe Fleming (Peamount United), Eve Dossen (Galway WFC), Méabh Russell (Cork City), Kate Thompson (Galway WFC), Liadan Clynch (Shamrock Rovers), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Ellie O'Brien (Cork City), Keri Loughrey (Donegal Women's League), Orlaith O'Mahony (Shamrock Rovers), Leah Riley (Shelbourne), Ellie Long (Sion Swifts), Aoife Kelly (St Patrick's Carlow), Michaela Lawrence (Treaty United)

Forwards: Joy Ralph (DLR Waves), Lia O'Leary (Shelbourne), Héidí O'Sullivan (Treaty United), Katie Law (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)