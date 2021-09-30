Finn Harps looking at ways to incease capacity - part of the ground that is currently off-bounds could be opened up

Finn Harps might have supporters back in the River End by the end of the season with the club confirming they are looking into options for development.

With a current capacity at Finn Park restricted to 2,100 - which is 50 percent of the actual capacity due to Covid restrictions - and the portacabin dressing rooms on the gantry side terrace, the Finn Harps board are exploring ways to offset that shortfall.

In recent weeks Harps have enjoyed good crowds, with 1,690 attending the 3-3 FAI Cup draw with Dundalk earlier this month. The development, if it proceeds, would take the form of a cemented terrace.

Kathy Taaffe, secretary and Covid compliance officer for the club explained the club’s current stance.

“We’re starting into a serious run of home games,” she said. “We’re allowed 2,100 at 50 percent and with the likes of derby games to come at home against Derry City and Sligo Rovers we are looking into the River End.

“The crowds are coming out with a good run of form of late. The development is feasible but we need to fully decide now if we are to push on and do it. We’ve as much done now as we need to do at this stage. We’re looking at a flat-type terracing with mild stepping like we have at the Shed side. We need to get the right people to come and do that.”