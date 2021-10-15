North West derby between Harps and Sligo Rovers rescheduled

The FAI have announced a number of fixtures changes for games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, two of which involve Finn Harps.

Ollie Horgan's side's next home match, which was to be against Sligo Rovers on the Bank Holiday Monday, October 25, has been brought forward by two days and will now be played on Saturday, October 23 at 8pm at Finn Park.

Meanwhile the postponed game against Drogheda United has been rescheduled for Monday, November 1 at Finn Park, also at 8pm.

The Harps v Drogheda game was one of four matches postponed last weekend due to international call-ups. All four matches will now be played on Monday, November 1 - the other three matches are Waterford v Derry City, Sligo Rovers v Longford Town and St. Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians which will all kick-off at 7.45pm.

Elsewhere Longford Town v Shamrock Rovers, originally scheduled for Monday, October 25, will now be played on Saturday, October 23, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Drogheda United v Derry City, also originally scheduled for Monday, October 25, will now be played on Sunday, October 24, with kick-off at 2pm.

Longford Town v St. Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, both originally scheduled for Saturday, October 30, will now take place on Friday, October 29, with kick-off at 7.30pm and 7.45pm respectfully.

MAIN PIC: Lewis Banks of Sligo Rovers shoots to score his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers at Finn Park in Ballybofey back in May. PICTURE: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile