25/10/2021

Finn Harps drop into relegation play-off spot - without playing

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps have dropped into the relegation play-off spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division - as a result of Wateford's superb 2-1 away win this evening against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

On Friday, Waterford lost out to Bohs in their FAI Cup semi-final meeting at the same venue - with Donegal's Georgie Kelly snatching a dramatic late winner.

Top scorer Kelly was on target again tonight for the Keith Long managed side, but goals from John Martin and Anthony Wordsworth secured three vital poinst for the Blues who held on during a frantic finish with almost eight minutes of stoppage time. It was certainly some revenge for the cup disappointment.

This result lifts Waterford to 39 points, one ahead of Harps who drop into the relegation play-off position.

A delighted Waterford manager Marc Bircham. PHOTO: Sportsfile

Above: Waterford manager Marc Bircham shows his delight at the final whistle.

Dundalk are also on 39 points, having lost 1-0 this evening to St. Patrick's Athletic who have consolidated their position in second and are on course to be runners-up behind champions-elect Shamrock Rovers. Ironically, this was also a repeat of a cup semi-final pairing from Friday, and again at Richmond Park.

However, Dundalk have now played one game more than Waterford and Harps.

With just a point separating the three teams, it looks like going down to the wire.

Drogheda United and Bohemians, who are both on 43 points, are not out of the woods yet, but should survive. 

Longford Town have already been relegated.

