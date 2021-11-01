Finn Park faithful could play a part as Harps face Drogheda in crunch game

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan is hoping that the Donegal public can act as the 12th man as they bid to overcome Drogheda United in a crunch SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash in Ballybofey this evening.

For Harps, who occupy the relegation play-off position, this fixture falls into the must-win category.

Victory would haul them to within two points of the Louth side, but a defeat would effectively secure Drogheda’s top flight status.

“The crowd has been great and we need them to get behind us,” he said. “They have stuck behind us through thick and thin and we need them against Drogheda and in our remaining games.”

Defender Kosovar Sadiki will be available again after suspension, but Harps have a number of injury worries ahead of the game. Top scorer Tunde Owolabi, who only came on as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, is expected to start.

Reflecting on the defeat in Tallaght, a result that saw the Hoops lifting the League of Ireland title for the 19th time, Horgan said it was always going to be a tough task and after conceding a Danny Mandriou goal after just three minutes, the odds were stacked heavily against them. Mandriou added a second before half time while teenager Aidomo Emakhu got a late third goal.

Philosophical as always, Horgan remarked that “it could have been worse” and acknowledged that they did not play well. “Shamrock Rovers deserved to win this game and the league. We were not as good as we have been in recent weeks,” he said.

“We need to be a hell of a lot better than we were against Shamrock Rovers to get anything out of Drogheda,” he noted.

Drogheda would be the more content to get a share of the spoils, but with a derby game against relegation threatened Dundalk, plus away fixtures against Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, it’s a tough finish.

After Drogheda, Harps have Derry and Longford at home and Waterford away.

In the three previous games between the sides this season, Drogheda have won two while the other one was a draw.

Harps beat Drogheda in the 2019 promotion/relegation play-off and will be hoping to record another key win over the Tim Clancy managed side. Kick-off is 8.00.