Last chance to support Letterkenny Rovers annual draw

Leckview Park development
Time is running out to get your tickets for the Letterkenny Rovers annual draw annual draw.
Tickets are priced at €10 or three for €20. All proceeds to the club's new astro development and your support would be much appreciated by the club. Tickets are available from any club member or online with a total of €5,200 euro in cash prizes to be won.
Draw takes place at our weekly bingo in the Station House Hotel on Thursday night, November 4th.
