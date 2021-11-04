Louth derby result leaves Finn Harps with bigger challenge

Daniel Cleary got the winner for Dundalk
Dundalk took a major step towards securing their top flight status in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as they pounced with a late score to beat Drogheda United.
Daniel Cleary got the only goal of the game in the 86th minute for the visitors.
Significantly, this result moves Dundalk above Drogheda and the Vinny Perth managed side is now six points clear of Harps, although Ollie Horgan's side have a game in hand on both Louth teams.
Harps face Derry City this Friday evening in a crunch north-west derby.
Whoever finishes ninth after the 36 game season will go into a promotion/relegation decider with the side that emerges from the Division One play-offs.
Updated SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table
