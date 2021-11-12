Search

12/11/2021

Tonight's Airtricity League results - where do Finn Harps and Derry City stand now?

See the table - both teams will still be seeking a win in their final game of the season

Tonight's Airtricity League results - where do Finn Harps and Derry City stand now?

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Tonight’s results in the SSE Airtricity League mean that Finn Harps and Derry City still have a lot at stake in their final games next weekend.

Harps drew 2-2 at Richmond Park. That could yet prove to be an invaluable point for the Donegal side in their battle to avoid finishing in the relegation play-off spot.

This result means Harps are one point above Waterford, who have two games left, the first one being this Saturday evening away to already relegated Longford Town. 

Harps’ final game is at home to Longford next Friday while Waterford will host St. Pat’s.

St. Pat’s, meanwhile, are assured now of being runners-up in the Premier Division behind Shamrock Rovers - and they also still have a FAI Cup final to look forward to.

Derry have an outside chance of European football next season following a  2-0 win, in what was their last home game of the season, over Sligo Rovers.

Bohemians, who beat champions Shamrock Rovers 3-1 at Dalymount Park, are on 51 points like Derry. Bohs have a superior goal difference +14 to Derry's +6.

Bohs complete their league programme next weekend with a trip to  a Sligo Rovers side that will finish third and who have already secured European football next season.

If St. Patrick’s Athletic win the FAI Cup, the team that finishes fourth (which will be either Bohs or Derry) will get into the Europa Conference League. Mathematically, Dundalk could still finish fourth but this can be discounted due to the huge improbability of what is required.

If Bohemians win the FAI Cup, then they will play in Europe next year, irrespective of their league position.

So, for Derry to get into Europe they will have to finish fourth and hope that St. Patrick’s win the cup.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media