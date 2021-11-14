Search

14/11/2021

Ollie Horgan is a record breaker

League's longest serving current manager notches up another milestone with Finn Harps

Harps boss Ollie Horgan. Photo: Sportsfile (c)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan created a little bit of club history on Friday night as he watched his side draw 2-2 away to St. Patrick’s Athletic, a result that boosts the Donegal club’s hopes of staying in the top flight of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Not only is Horgan currently the longest serving manager of any team in the League of Ireland, he has now set a record of having the long single spell at the Ballybofey-based club, having presided over 279 games, passing the 278 mark set by the ever colourful Patsy McGowan during the period August 1969 - December 1976.

Horgan, 53, was appointed as Finn Harps manager in November 2013, having previously been with Ulster Senior League side Fanad United.

