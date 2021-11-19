Watch: Will Seymore's opener and this Ryan Connolly cracker means Finn Harps lead Longford 2-0 at half-time

Ryan Connolly
A win for Finn Harps tonight in the final game of the season will be enough to keep them in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division next season.
At half-time Ollie Horgan's team are 2-0 up with Will Seymore having opened the scoring with this goal:
A big goal at the foot at the table as Finn Harps take the lead against Longford Town. pic.twitter.com/EMJGzzmTRY— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 19, 2021
Then, on 33 minutes this Ryan Connolly thunderbolt made it 2-0:
WHAT. A. GOAL.— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 19, 2021
Ryan Connolly unleashes an absolute thunderbolt to double Finn Harps' lead shortly after Will Seymore scored the opener
35' @FinnHarpsFC 2-0 @LongfordTownFC
Sign up | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/CPzJwVm6J7
Videos courtesy of RTE and loi.tv
Council chief executive John McLaughlin said the budget is a very challenging one due to the effects of Covid-19
From left to right: Painter and decorator Finbarr Orr, his son Adam, Brian and Eileen McDaid of the Picture House studio and Brian McCormack of Letterkenny Tidy Towns
North West Hospice will host a virtual Remembrance Service with candle lighting ritual for all who have been bereaved on November 28
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.