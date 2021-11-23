Jodie's day to remember: A goal, the captaincy and player of the match

Jodie Loughrey turned in a player of the match performance and scored on Monday as the Republic of Ireland Under-16s overcame Wales.
Loughrey wore the captain’s armband for the game at Dragon Park in Newport to add further to the Buncrana woman’s delight.
Grace Flanagan had Ireland 1-0 up at half-time before they added three goals in the second half.
Loughrey, Heidi Macken and Lia O’Leary netted in part two.
Loughrey has ad a superb 2021, her performances for Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 Women’s National League earning her the international stripes.
Loughrey played the full game in both of the friendly internationals with Ireland winning 1-0 on Saturday, Joy Ralph scoring the goal.
